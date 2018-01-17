Menu
Looking for a luxury tree-change?

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

MCGRATH ESTATE AGENTS SAWTELL SELLING AGENTS REBECCA HARRINGTON AND KAREN BROWN'S Property Pick of the Week is this prestige Bonville home.

Tell us about this home:

Capturing breathtaking views over the Great Dividing Range, this incredible home is set amid beautifully landscaped gardens on a sprawling 11.8-hectare parcel of mostly level land. It is placed in a sought-after address, minutes to Coffs Harbour's CBD and Sawtell beaches.

Designed to capture abundant light and the stunning views, the layout contains spacious and open-plan formal and informal living areas which open out to a large entertaining veranda. The large gourmet chefs' kitchen features stainless benchtops, gas cooking and a large walk-in pantry, while all generously sized bedrooms have built-ins and their own ensuite bathroom.

The desirable north-facing backyard features a sparkling swimming pool that looks out over the land and out to the Great Dividing Range with additional features including a greenhouse, multiple outdoor entertaining areas and level grassed yard for the family. Offering separate self-contained accommodation along with outdoor storage shed and off-street parking for six cars, this property also goes above and beyond delivering zoned ducted air-conditioning, fireplace, new carpet, LED lighting, solar panels, bar and billiard room.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

By far the best feature of this property is the perfect balance between luxury, functionality, location and convenience. This highly sought-after Crossmaglen Rd location captures breathtaking views and it offers a beautiful, peaceful and private northerly alfresco area to enjoy the pool and multiple outdoor living spaces. It provides the perfect balance to indoor and outdoor living with a floor plan that is diverse and works so well. This property certainly delivers all the creature comforts.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This property provides endless opportunity. It is the perfect family home and has everything the family needs - six bedrooms all with built-in robes and ensuites, multiple living zones, large level rear yard and a pool with a specular view to top it off.

There is certainly enough space for the entire family, plus extended family and visitors, with the additional separate self-contained accommodation. There would also be the option for an income- producing Bed and Breakfast.

Being so close to everything Coffs Harbour has to offer, this is definitely a must see if you're looking for your next family home.

BONVILLE

240 Crossmaglen Rd

6 bed, 6 bath, 8 car

PRICE: $1,475,000-$1,525,000

INSPECT: Saturday 20 January, 2-2.45pm

CONTACT: McGrath Estate Agents, Rebecca Harrington 0404656492 and Karen Brown 0428393141

Topics:  bonville coffs coast mcgrath estate agents real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

