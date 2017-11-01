Looking for a job on the Coffs Coast?

Taxi and hire car drivers

What: Chasa taxi and hire cars are expanding and need drivers to work flexible hours in late model vehicles.

For more information, email chasatransport@outlook.com

Walk and be paid

What: PMP Distribution are looking for walkers to deliver catalogues on a regular basis in the Woolgoolga area. A car and phone are essential.

For more information, call 0402 859 376.

Indian restaurant cook required

What: A full time position is vacant for a cook at Toormina Gardens for an Indian restaurant. Applicants must have a minimum of a certificate IV in commercial cookery.

Requirements: Applicants will do food preparation and cooking, plating, presentation, kitchen maintenance and cleaning while maintaining and ordering stocks and supplies.

For more information, email Kamaltrust.d@hotmail.com or call Prit on 0412 274 445.

White good delivery and install

What: Regular part time work for a white goods delivery and install person, no truck licence required.

Call 0448 085 731.

Gardener

What: Fruit Farm in Sandy Beach are seeking a full time qualified and experienced gardener to maintain the farm daily. Applicants must have adequate knowledge of pest control and working with chemicals. The successful candidate will be required to work regularly outdoors and in hot or humid weather or rainy/stormy conditions.

Requirements: Similar experience in garden and landscape maintenance and experience working on a farm is preferred.

Email your resume and cover letter to farmerfriendswoopi@gmail.com

Engineering Surveyor

What: The Coffs Harbour City Council are looking for a full time engineering surveyor who will prepare designs and engineer drawings for minor engineering projects to appropriate engineering standards.

Requirements: Diploma in Surveying, Civil Construction or equivalent and three to five years of solid project experience in survey work.

Salary: Ranging between $58,000 and $64,000 plus super.

Applications close on Sunday, November 12.

Visit goo.gl/Dmvs7W

Operator landfill

What: Coffs Harbour City Council are seeking applications from suitably qualified and experienced staff for the position of Operator Landfill. This position is responsible for the effective and efficient operations of Council landfill plant, the compaction, covering and management of tipped waste at the tip face and more.

Requirements: Successful applicants may be required to undertake pre-employment screening including but not limited to behaviour and skills assessment, medical screening and alcohol and drug testing.

Salary: Starting at $54,738.51 plus super.

Visit goo.gl/9Bn5zh

Physiotherapy graduate jobs

What: Optimum Allied Health are looking for two graduate physiotherapists to join their team in Coffs Harbour. Applicants will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team, have opportunity for professional development and a varied case load including aged care facilities, home visits and NDIS clients.

Requirements: Physiotherapy degree, the ability to build rapport with clients and the team, have strong communication skills and a drivers license.

For more information, visit goo.gl/YEfjGc

Professional ocean lifeguard

What: Three qualified and experienced individuals are wanted to fill the position of Professional Ocean Lifeguard. These casual positions will ensure ongoing high standards of beach safety and manage all facets of operations at individual beach locations, including but not limited to the administration of pre-hospital care, signage, surf conditions, marine animals, pollution, cleanliness, public relations, daily administration and education, use and maintenance of equipment, and surveillance.

Requirements: Applicants will be required to undertake a pre employment medical screening and a pre employment alcohol and drug testing.

Salary: Starting at $31.67 per house inclusive of casual loading and super.

Visit goo.gl/mhzCu6

Business units project accountant

What: Successful applicants will be responsible for the transition of all Trust financial systems and processes into Council's financial and asset systems. They will undertake accounting practices for the Coffs Coast State Park Trust in line with statutory obligations and provide regular reporting of business operations in a timely manner and provide business unit managers with quality strategic and expert accounting advice and support.

Requirements: A degree qualification in business or accounting with a minimum of five years experience in the accounting field and demonstrated experience in computerised financial management systems.

Salary: Starting range of $71,882.78 per annum plus super.

Visit goo.gl/DUtSnv

Console operator

What: Ideal for a uni student, school leaver or gap year student, the position as a console operator and retain assistant will required the applicant to be available to work a minimum of 14 hours per week, have the flexibility to work a seven day rotating roster and have excellent communication skills.

Retail experience is preferred but not essential.

Visit goo.gl/5P1kZw

Restaurant manager

What: A popular Indian restaurant is looking for a full time manager. Duties will include managing daily operation of the restaurant, managing functions, hiring, supervising and training staff. This is a permanent position and weekend work will be required.

Requirements: Applicants must have knowledge of Indian cuisine, a relevant diploma qualification in management or at least three years relevant experience.

Email resume and cover letter to kamaltrust.d@hotmail.com

Carpentry apprenticeship

What: HVTC North Coast are offering carpentry apprenticeship qualification sot the right candidates. Successful applicants will gain practical experience through on the job training and complete formal trade qualifications. The apprenticeship will be supported by formal training through a registered training organisation.

Applications close on Monday, November 13.

Visit goo.gl/cdD4sd