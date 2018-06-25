Menu
This Urunga unit has broad buyer appeal
Property

Looking for a home close to it all?

Melissa Martin
by
25th Jun 2018 12:07 PM

CARDOW & PARTNERS URUNGA PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT GRANT CARDOW'S Property Pick of the Week is this Urunga apartment.

Grant, tell us about this home:

This immaculate two-bedroom ground floor unit is ideally located in a much sought after town centre location, with only a short walk to the Urunga Town centre, beaches and the Urunga Bowling Club.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The sun filled, north facing unit offers purchasers beautiful bamboo floors, modern spacious kitchen, lock up garage with internal access, covered entertainment area and peaceful garden views.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This unit would suit retirees, investors or buyers looking for a beautifully presented well located holiday unit.

URUNGA

2/20 Newry St

2 bed, 1 bath, 1car

PRICE: $385,000

INSPECT: By appointment 　　　　　　　

CONTACT: Grant Cardow, Cardow & Partners Urunga, 0419 672 298

Coffs Coast Advocate

