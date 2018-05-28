Menu
This Boambee East home is perfect for families, retirees and investors
Looking for a great family home?

Melissa Martin
28th May 2018 2:00 PM

TOORMINA REAL ESTATE PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT CHRIS SERCOMBE'S Property Pick of the Week is this Boambee East home.

 

Chris, tell us about this home:

Located in the sought-after suburb of Boambee East, this family home is on a level northerly facing 737m2 block in a quiet cull de sac with study, ensuite, walk-in wardrobe, family room, large rumpus with polished timber floors, separate lounge, large under cover entertainment area, air conditioners and great tenants that will stay on if wanted.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

It would have to be the northern orientation of the home to catch the warm winter sun and cool summer breezes.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

It might suit retired couples, families or an investor looking for a property with a proven rental track record.

BOAMBEE EAST

3 Jabiru Court

3+ bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $569,000

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Chris Sercombe, Toormina Real Estate, 0427581100

toorminarealestate.com.au

boambee east chris sercombe coffs coast real estate toormina real estate
    Local Partners