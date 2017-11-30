Menu
Looking for a foot in the door in North Sapphire?

North Sapphire dreaming - Florent & Mundey present this modern beach-house.
North Sapphire dreaming - Florent & Mundey present this modern beach-house. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the heart of the ever-popular North Sapphire Beach Estate this week.

This four-bedroom, low-maintenance home at 2 Paperbark St will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Florent & Mundey Real Estate Principal and selling agent Shane Brooks said the stylishly appointed home has everything that makes this address so sought after.

"The home takes in a level block and has an emphasis on relaxed family living with a floorplan that incorporates multiple living spaces which centre on a superb alfresco area - it's a haven you won't want to leave.”

Taking in a northerly aspect, the home features polished concrete floors throughout the living spaces and four well-appointed bedrooms including a luxury king-sized master retreat. The kitchen has an expansive walk-in pantry and servery to the alfresco area.

Located in the original stage of North Sapphire, the home maintains a peaceful privacy with views across the coastal reserve and abundant natural light.

"The home provides the quintessential North Sapphire lifestyle; stroll down to Beachstone Café for brunch, head over to Sapphire Beach for a dip in the ocean, or take the kids to the impressive playground.”

See more now in the online Real Estate Property Guide.

Coffs Coast Advocate

