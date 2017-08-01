Looking back: Coffs Coast - Headlines throughout History

To mark our 110th anniversary The Coffs Coast Advocate has partnered with Facebook group Coffs Local History to reflect on the headlines throughout history. Today we continue our look at the mid 1980s. Share your stories and historic images with us at our office or via our Facebook page.

1982

Coffs Harbour Council lost $16,000 in an armed robbery, while a Urunga bank was also targeted.

Construction of the new tidal bath in Mylestom was finished. The bath was officially named the Patricia Oakman Tidal Pool.

Local forests were added to national parks to stop the occurrence of logging in rainforests.

The Public Works Department tried to increase prices for fisherman and boat owners to use the newly completed Marina, however their attempts were unsuccessful.

Local light aircraft owners were left fuming when the Department of Administrative Services sold the airport hanger without informing anyone. Meanwhile Coffs Harbour was set to receive $3.5 million from the Federal Government to build a new airport that was equipped to handle jets.

The Coffs Harbour Marina in 1978. Lindsay Metcalfe

1983

1983 saw Sawtell's newest tourist attraction - Storyland Gardens - open for business.

Dorrigo got a taste of Hollywood with the filming of the movie Winds of Jarrah.

Random breath testing began in Coffs Harbour and surrounds in late January. Meanwhile in February local firefighters voiced their concern about RBT's, arguing whether or not firefighters should have special exemption if they were on their way to an emergency bushfire.

A group advocating for the construction of a bike lane alongside Hogbin Drive was formed.

The road leaving Sealy Point lookout, coming back down Bruxner Park Road. Lindsay Metcalfe

The region became home to a Catholic secondary school, with John Paul College opening on Hogbin Drive in April.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales sat in Coffs Harbour for the first time in May.

The Coffs Coast's fruit industry was expanding, with 50 acres now dedicated to kiwi fruit cultivation.

Kempsey company E.E. Lahey were announced as the builders of the new Coffs Harbour Shire Council Chambers in August.

A whale became stranded on Valla Beach in October. 20 people tried to save the 12 metre, 20-ton whale, however all attempts were unsuccessful.

Coffs Harbour and surrounds were going through a baby boom in 1983, with a record 731 babies born at Coffs Harbour District Hospital in the financial year ending June 30.

The first steam engines designed to haul tourists arrived at Glenreagh in December. The engines were to be used to transport people on the Dorrigo-Glenreagh railway.