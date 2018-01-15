Looking back at the Coffs Coast's sporting 2017 calendar end

NOVEMBER
- Australian Oztag reached an agreement with Coffs Harbour City Council that will see Coffs Harbour host the NSW Junior State Cup, NSW Senior State Cup, National Junior Championships and the National Senior Championships each year until 2021.
- Former Coffs Harbour apprentice jockey Zac Purton rode Max Dynamite to third place in the Melbourne Cup.
- Years of service to surf lifesaving from Coffs Harbour SLSC John Wake and his good mate Wayne Scott from Red Rock-Corindi SLSC saw the pair awarded Surf Life Saving NSW life memberships.
- SCU Marlins player Locky Miller completes a meteoric rise through the ranks to make his debut for the Australian Rugby 7s. Miller played in the Oceania 7s in Fiji.
- Local rally driver Nathan Quinn cliamed the Australian title after winning the ARC legs of Rally Australia. To top off a perfect weekend for Quinn, he finished eighth overall to earn four points in the World Rally Driver's Championship.
- Hyundai's Belgian ace Thierry Neuville survived chaotic conditions to record his first Kennards Hire Rally Australia victory. Torrential rain on the final morning threatened to undo all the good work Neuville did as the forest roads became a muddy mess.
- Former Coffs Swans player Jake Brown becomes the first AFL North Coast player to make it on to an AFL list after he was picked by the Sydney Swans in the rookie draft.
DECEMBER
- Surfing for Australia in the Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship, Sawtell's Barney Miller claimed a gold medal after dominating the AS5 division at La Jolla in California.
- Narranga Public School's cricket team won the NSW PSSA title. The boys softball team finished runner-up while Narranga's girls softball team finished third in the state.
- Local surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela won the ironman in all three tests while competing in an Australian Youth team at the International Surf Rescue Challenge held in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.
- Bonville Golf Resort announced as the host for the The Australian Ladies Classic for at least five years while Coffs Harbour Golf Club named as the host of the Women's NSW Open in 2018.
- The new bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville is named after late Test cricketer Phillip Hughes who proudly called the town home.
- Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby is selected to represent Australia in the Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in April.
- About Time claimed line hounours in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.
- A bet of $80,000 at even money was placed on Rustic Pearl in a Coffs Harbour maiden. The punter only got money back after a nervous wait waiting on the photo which saw the judges declare a dead heat with Hazlebrook.