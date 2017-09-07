Look out for the yellow masthead

Sue Germany and Heidi Birdsall are your go too contacts for Seniors News.

WHEN it comes to sharing relevant news for over 55s in northern New South Wales, the Seniors News Network is quickly building a reputation as the place to be.

Given that 35% of the state's population of 7.48 million people is aged over 50, Seniors News caters to our core news reading demographic.

As the network's three monthly newspapers, Seniors NNSW (covering Tweed Heads to Lismore), Seniors Coffs & Clarence (covering Coffs Harbour, Grafton and surrounds) and Seniors Central Coast (covering the Gosford area), move into their second year of operation the positive feedback from readers and advertisers continues to grow.

This week Seniors News welcomes Sue Germany's return to the NSW team, joining Heidi Birdsall in working out of the Coffs Coast Advocate office.

This dynamic duo are the go to girls for all of your marketing needs including print and online.

"Seniors News celebrates the great things that getting older brings with a colourful mix of Australian celebrity interviews, topical stories and advice, along with hyper local information from local groups sharing their meeting times, events and information with like-minded readers,” Seniors News General Manager Geoff Crockett says.

"Whether it's travel, wellbeing, money or where to live - readers can find an interesting read in print and online.

"We welcome Sue back to our NSW team and look forward to continuing to work with our readers and advertisers in NSW to continue to build on the early success of the publications as they share the great stories of our active, engaged, and experienced seniors as they continue to carve out a new way of ageing for the generations that will follow them."

Seniors News is free and can be found at local chemists, clubs, retirement villages and shopping or online at www.seniorsnews.com.au

Watch out for the September-October edition featuring Don Burke on the front page as it hits the stands from September 25.

If you'd like to find out more, phone: Heidi 66502925 or Sue on 66502922