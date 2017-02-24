Look out for clues to unlock game blues

MATCH THE HATCH: Attack wings onto skirted lures to make them imitate flying fish when game fish are busting through schools of them.

WHILE it may seem like an apples and oranges comparison, big game fishermen chasing 300kg blue marlin and trout fishermen after a 1kg trout surprisingly have several things in common.

Most importantly, they both try as best they can to follow the old fly fishing adage of "match the hatch”.

This means if you can work out what food the fish you're chasing is obsessed with, you should try to get something in their face that closely resembles the natural food.

If you can manage this, you're much more likely to get the fish to chase your imitation.

For game fishermen, it means lures behaving like a small tuna aren't going to work as well as something that looks like a flying fish when the ocean around your boat has flying fish busting out of the water.

So when the flying fish are zooming away from our boats, fishermen who have flying fish lures out in their spread have been raising marlin fairly consistently.

Besides, flying fish are considered to be marlin candy.

Most skirted marlin lures used by game fishermen have similar characteristics and quite often the most obvious difference between lures is the colours used.

When flying fish are around, a skirted lure is dressed up with an extra set of silver wings and rigged so it skitters around on the surface - looking like a frightened flying fish about to get airborne can make all the difference.

Oh, and where have the marlin been this week? Who knows but neither they nor flying fish have been anywhere near Coffs Harbour.