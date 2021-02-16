LOOK INSIDE: Piece of Orara Valley paradise up for sale

FOR SALE: One of the most unique accommodation offerings on the Coffs Coast is up for sale. Friday Creek Retreat boasts nine cottages each with their own individual theme. It also has a pool, vineyard, tennis court and a few angus cattle.

FOR SALE: One of the most unique accommodation offerings on the Coffs Coast is up for sale. Friday Creek Retreat boasts nine cottages each with their own individual theme. It also has a pool, vineyard, tennis court and a few angus cattle.

One of the region’s most unique accommodation offerings, Friday Creek Retreat, has hit the market.

The private paradise is located at 267 Fridays Creek Road on 100 acres of beautiful Orara Valley hinterland and includes a tennis court, vineyard and even a few angus cattle.

Aside from the expansive main house made from mud brick, there are nine other cottages ranging from one to three bedrooms located on the property, each with their own unique theme.

If pop art and polka dots sounds relaxing, the retro cottage is probably for you. But for those lamenting an inability to holiday in Europe this year, the French provincial cottage may be more appropriate.

One of the of the property’s greatest features is its pool, which not only takes advantage of pristine views but takes poolside snacking to the next level with a pizza oven.

The property last sold for $2.8 million in January 2016 and after five years current owners Judy and Stuart Bradley are calling it a day.

With the regional property market running hot, there is no telling where the final price will end up.

Real Estate agents have continued to enjoy stellar sales with properties being snapped up just days after they are listed.

Late last year figures released by REA showed property in the Coffs Harbour area had grown by 8.3 per cent in a single quarter, the second highest in the country.

Friday Creek Retreat will auctioned by NSW Sotheby’s International Realty on March 17 at 11am.