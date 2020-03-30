Look for companionship in the right place.

IF settling into home isolation has made feel lonely, it might be time for you to drop by your local RSPCA shelter.

RSPCA NSW is calling out to the community to help find homes for the 2,577 animals currently in care.

As of today, anyone interested in adopting a furry or feathered friend from RSPCA NSW must make an appointment before visiting.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, you’ll need to fill out an appointment request form and a staff member will be in touch to arrange a meet and greet.

“Now, as this pandemic escalates, we are asking for your help to find forever homes for the animals in our care. We ask anyone considering an animal companion to think about RSPCA NSW,” says RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman.

“We will need your help as throughout this, RSPCA NSW will remain committed to the care, treatment and welfare of all in-care and incoming animals.”

At this time, when the community is being encouraged to stay at home, the presence of an animal companion can be priceless.

A pet can be a much-needed comfort, a giver of furry hugs and a listening ear.

“The changes to the usual adoption process are temporary. As we are operating with a reduced number of staff, please be patient with us at this time.

“These changes have been implemented to protect the health and safety of our staff and the wider community.

“In keeping with advice from the Australian Government, these measures will ensure that the number of people in our shelters at any one time is kept to a minimum.

RSPCA NSW also relies heavily on its foster care network to provide temporary homes to animals who need a helping hand.

If you’re interested in fostering an animal, register to be a foster carer online.

For more information, visit rspcansw.org.au/adopt