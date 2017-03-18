24°
Opinion

Look at other options on the Coffs Harbour bypass

18th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
NOT HAPPENING: Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester is shown the plans for a Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.
NOT HAPPENING: Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester is shown the plans for a Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SO THE Turnbull government is unable to find and allocate the necessary $800,000/$1 million to $ billion that's needed to start construction on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy bypass in the next Federal Budget.

We understand times are tough on the national economy and a request from Federal Roads Minister Darren Chester for such a commitment is lagging behind many other more pressing funding issues. Let's face it, Coffs Harbour, there are four lanes through the city as it stands and the single-lane sections are the safety priority.

But Mr Turnbull, look to the alternatives. Allow private enterprise to construct the bypass at its expense and allow them to put tolls in place for interstate travellers and freight companies.

Makes perfect sense given there are tolled roads in Sydney and Brisbane and nothing in between.

Peter Bryant

What you need to know about coastal flooding

IN 2014, New South Wales Planning issued circular PS14-003 "to provide councils with guidance on S149 planning certificate notations relating to coastal flooding.”　

Planning certificates are a means of disclosing information about a parcel of land. There are two types of information in planning certificates:

A planning certificate under section 149(2) will disclose matters relating to the land, including whether or not the land is affected by a policy that restricts the development of land. Those policies can be based on identified risks (Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000, schedule 4, clause 7), and whether development on the land is subject to flood related development controls (EP&A Regulation, schedule 4, clause 7A).　

A planning certificate may also include information under section 149(5). This allows a council to provide advice on other relevant matters affecting land. This can include past, current or future issues. 　

Inclusion of a planning certificate containing information prescribed under section 149(2) is a mandatory part of the property conveyancing process in NSW. 　

The conveyancing process does not mandate the inclusion of information under section 149(5) but any purchaser may request such information be provided, pending payment of a fee to the issuing council. 　

Planning certificates may, however, be purchased from a council by anyone, at any time and for any purpose.

Wayne Evans, Sandy Beach

Matthew Deans

Commonsense needed on animal protests

I FIND it incredible the very weekend we heard of demonstrating about the performing animals at the visiting circus, we have at the same time trained performing dogs at the pet expo.

Also in the same newspaper is an article about the problem of cats roaming at night killing our small native birds and animals, recommending that these cats be caged at night or at least kept inside.

One has only to watch a racehorse being whipped and urged to win a race for people's pleasure or prize.

Even the dairy cows are trained or herded twice every day to come up and provide milk for our coffee.

We use a animals in many ways for our entertainment and needs.

We have wild camels, donkeys, pigs, cane toads, dogs, cats, rabbits already in Australia.

Should we release all our pet dogs and cats as well?

Have some commonsense and let us enjoy these well trained and cared for animals.

Betty Ladner, Coffs Harbour

Jetty Dune Care cleaning up the Jetty Foreshores.
Jetty Dune Care cleaning up the Jetty Foreshores. Trevor Veale

Why Jetty Foreshores vegetation shouldn't be cleared

WHEN I go on an outing with my family to enjoy the splendid public lands along our Jetty Foreshore we never struggle for views because they are available in magnificent abundance at the historic Jetty, with sweeping, unimpeded 360-degree coastal and hinterland vistas.

With a bit of a walk it gets even better along North Wall and Muttonbird Island.

If we don't want to get out of the car then we go to the southern flanks of the harbour, Gallows Beach, North Wall or South Wall.

When we want to celebrate birthdays and other such occasions we make use of the public picnic areas along the foreshore, with great facilities for families and barely a risk to be experienced.

When the nor-easter is blowing, as it does most afternoons, I am always most thankful for the restored and regenerated native vegetation that ensures our comfort.

Without the vegetation these great community assets would be extremely unpleasant and barely usable when the wind is blowing.

Mark Graham

No Caption
No Caption

Coffs feels like it has been bypassed

BYE bye bypass. How fast would the government take to fine people who bypassed an election? Yes, Coffs Harbour is growing. So how about looking after this city.

Mark Collis

The Advocate appreciates readers sending typed letters that are emailed to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  animal activists coffs harbour bypass jetty foreshore letters to the editior pacific highway upgrade

Emergency services prepare for second onslaught of storms

Emergency services prepare for second onslaught of storms

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned a second inundation will hit the Coffs Coast this weekend with a developing trough to bring more widespread heavy rain.

Local highway workers left high and dry

RMS is working to better understand the circumstances and consequences for KNF and its workers.

KNF Construction, working on hwy upgrade, go into administration

Look at other options on the Coffs Harbour bypass

NOT HAPPENING: Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester is shown the plans for a Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Oceania title win has Josh back on track

BACK IN BUSINESS: Local mountain bike rider Josh Button is all smiles after winning the 2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championships held in Toowoomba.

Local mountain bike rider bounces back from terrible injury to win.

Local Partners

Farmers' skills flourish through workshops

Farmers on the North Coast have received support for their agricultural production systems with workshops held in the Hastings, Nambucca and Dorrigo areas.

Local youth mental health on the agenda

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for the Nambucca Valley have been announced.

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for Nambucca

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

"I liked that there was an Aussie landscape that tapped into that sense of awe and wonder."

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

Sea and coastal views, immaculate presentation...

2/49 Market Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000 ...

With ocean views, a spacious flowing floorplan and a short walk to everything you love about Woolgoolga, this three-bedroom home hits the lifestyle...

Mountain Top Living

207 Maynard Plains Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 3 2 New Listing...

Welcome to Highland living, this north facing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a private oasis on 9.5acres of temperate rainforest, stunning gardens show casing a...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Prestigious beachside address...

2/50 Coachmans Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $859,000

Capturing stunning ocean views from its prized northerly aspect, this exclusive property provides a luxurious lifestyle overlooking the Sapphire sea. On entry you...

Quiet cul-de-sac - 938m2 block - immaculate home...

18 Cottonwood Cres, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

This sought after yet seldom found four bedroom home will truly impress. The owners were specific in creating a home of quality and functionality with the focus...

Catch the breeze with this 3 bedroom family home...

4 Bounty Court, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $410,000 ...

This three bedroom family home is located in a highly sought after area. Convenience is an asset being close to local facilities, childcare centre, school buses...

The perfect family home with a pool

4 Seachange Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on a generous 638sqm elevated allotment and within a short walking distance to the estuary, Moonee Shopping Centre, Tavern, and creek, it...

Start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle when you make this real sweetie yours!

28B Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $740,000 ...

Occupying a prime central position, this home certainly provides the feel good factor. One look at this cutie and it is easy to see the appeal....Sawtells beaches...

The ultimate lifestyle property!

7/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Korora Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll...

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!