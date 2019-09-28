AFL Longest Kick: Tayla Harris silences critics

Too bad the Yarra River's so wide.

TAYLA Harris has emulated her iconic "The Kick" image, which has been immortalised with a bronze statue in Federation Square, beating out many of her AFL brethren to finish third in Fox Footy's longest kick competition.

Harris, whose photograph and ensuing statue has become an enduring symbol for women's sport - and attracted a share of trolls, including AFL legend Malcolm Blight - showed off her prodigious talent, launching a perfect torpedo that sailed 61.5m across the Yarra River.

The spiral was good enough for third place on the contest, behind only Demon Clayton Oliver (66.8m) and Crow Brodie Smith (66m).

She beat out players such as Daniel Rich, Chad Wingard, Charlie Curnow, Tayloe Walker and Josh Kennedy, but was typically understated when asked what she thought of her kick.

"Yeah, it wasn't too bad," the Blues gun said.

Fox commentator and Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall was more pumped.

"Right now, there's another 10 blokes in the tent going OMG, we're in trouble, we are in serious trouble, that is the purest spiral," Dunstall mused.

Harris said she was humbled by the statue, which was commissioned by AFLW sponsor NAB earlier this month.

"I hope people pose with it and take photos and that it helps people feel confident and see that good things can come from being brave," Harris said at the statue's unveiling.

"It doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman, young or old - everyone has a right to do what they love."

WHO ARE THE PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE LONGEST KICK?

2015: Drew Petrie (North Melbourne) - 60.4m

2016: Bryce Gibbs (Carlton) - 72.3m

2017: Brendan Fevola (ex-Carlton, Brisbane) - 66.1m

2018: Jack Gunston (Hawthorn) - 66.9m