Long road trips for Suns

Brad Greenshields | 22nd Apr 2017 2:30 AM
TRIPLE TREAT: The Coffs Harbour Suns women's team will play three Waratah League matches in Sydney this weekend while the men's team will travel down to the big smoke to play two.
TRIPLE TREAT: The Coffs Harbour Suns women's team will play three Waratah League matches in Sydney this weekend while the men's team will travel down to the big smoke to play two.

IT'S hard to believe a team entering only its second match of the season with a win already under its belt is facing a season-defining weekend, but for the Coffs Harbour Suns women's team, that's exactly what this weekend is.

The Suns face an energy-sapping triple- header in Sydney this weekend, starting with two matches this afternoon.

It's not much easier for the men either, as they play in Sutherland Shire this afternoon and a match at Thornleigh tomorrow.

Women's coach Connie Woods admits it's going to be a challenge playing against Shoalhaven, Bathurst and Hawkesbury in the space of 28 hours, but she said her squad had the right attitude.

"The team we've got this year isn't tall but the girls do have intensity and passion,” Woods said.

"They're the type of girls who really put their heart into it and it shows height isn't everything.”

Shoalhaven sits on top of the Waratah League table after two tight wins, including one over Bathurst, while Hawkesbury was soundly beaten at home by Tamworth in its only match so far this season.

Meeting a fresh Bathurst only two hours after playing Shoalhaven will be the toughest assignment of the road trip.

"It's going to be a great weekend of basketball but how we fare being a shorter team we'll find out,” Woods said.

If the Suns women can win two of the three weekend matches, it will be considered a success and set them up for a big season.

WARATAH LEAGUE

Women

Today - Noon: Suns v Shoalhaven Tigers

Today - 4pm: Suns v Bathurst Goldminers

Tomorrow - 2pm: Suns v Hawkesbury Jets

Men

Today - 4pm: Suns v Sutherland Sharks

Tomorrow - 1pm: Suns v Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders

