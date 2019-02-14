Menu
DONATION: Tim Kuchel, Margaret Laarhoven, Pamela Fraser and Richard Townend with Nursing Unit manager Karen Longworth.
Long road to recovery

12th Feb 2019 4:09 PM
THE Coffs Coast Banana Benders Motorhome Club has donated a "new set of wheels”' to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The group of retirees, who love exploring the Mid North Coast and beyond in their motorhomes, have presented the hospital's Stroke/Rehabilitation Unit with one of the most advanced rolling walkers on the market.

The U-Step device, costing $1000, will be a vital piece of equipment for the unit whose patients can experience mobility issues while recovering from a stroke, injury or other health issues.

Nursing Unit manager Karen Longworth was delighted to accept the donation, which she said would make a huge difference to her patients.

"We are so very fortunate to have the support of our community as we work with our patients to get them mobile and back home to their loved ones,” Ms Longworth said.

"The Banana Benders Motorhome Club really did their research, donating a walker that will help many of our patients get back on their feet.

"It is a specialised rolling walker that protects patients from falling and has fully adjustable speed and height to suit any level of rehabilitation.

"We are very lucky to receive such a donation and thank the Banana Benders Motorhome Club for their generosity.”

The club's secretary, Margaret Laarhoven, said it had been a pleasure to be in a position to help stroke and rehabilitation patients on the road to recovery.

"We are a small club, getting together once a month to explore local destinations throughout the Mid North Coast,” Mrs Laarhoven said.

"We decided we wanted to give something back to our community and the Stroke Unit and its patients seemed like a very deserving beneficiary.

"This piece of equipment will help patients with their independence while they undergo rehabilitation following a stroke or other health issue that is impacting on their mobility, and we couldn't be happier knowing we're playing a role in their recovery.”

