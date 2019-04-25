Menu
REMEMBERING: Meg Chalmers Grayson and Kevin Grayson at the Kawana Anzac Day dawn service.
REMEMBERING: Meg Chalmers Grayson and Kevin Grayson at the Kawana Anzac Day dawn service.
Long-lost love reignites at Anzac Day service

Kristen Booth
25th Apr 2019 7:56 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
MEG Chalmers Grayson lost touch with the love of her life when he was taken to serve in the military more than 50 years ago.

He was the first person she dated when she was 18 and was sent to serve in the Special Air Services in Western Australia.

They wrote letters but with the lack of technology soon lost contact.

Forty-five years later Mrs Chalmers Grayson was laying a wreath at the Alexandra Headland Anzac Day service when she saw Kevin standing in the crowd.

They were both widowed when they re-met a few years after and Mrs Chalmers Grayson said the rest was history.

The couple are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary this year.

The Sunshine Coast locals attended the Kawana Waters Anzac Day dawn service and said it was great to see the "overwhelming" community support.

"As you get older and as you retire from the military, days like this are something special that you don't want to miss," Mr Grayson said.

"It's incredible the support that Anzac Day is getting over the last few years.

"Its been tremendous, overwhelming as a matter of fact. Especially to see the young kids, it's great."

Mr Grayson served for 26 years in the Royal Australian Regiment and said it was an incredible life.

"I served in Korea twice, Malaya twice, Borneo twice and Vietnam three times and a brief period in Special Air Services," he said.

"It's an adventurous life, dangerous at times of course.

"A lot of fun and I wouldn't of had it any other way.

"You've got to learn discipline, self control and mateship. Mateship is one of the most endearing things."

