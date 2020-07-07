Long delays expected as border changes approach

742 people turned away from Queensland airports and land borders and 185k border passes downloaded since Friday.

QUEENSLAND'S borders will reopen to everyone except Victoria residents on Friday, with the Premier warning southerners travelling to the state to expect lengthy delays.

While Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk encouraged Australians to visit the sunshine state, she also urged them to plan ahead.

"There will be long delays," she said.

"Maybe you can choose to come another day or don't go during the peak times."

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said everyone who has been to Victoria in the past 14 days will be forced to hotel quarantine at their own expense upon entering Queensland.

"Our primary focus is making sure the great ground we have made is maintained and we can keep COVID out of the state," he said.

"We do expect that the increase in traffic flow and flow through our airport will put more pressure on our system."

"If we don't get it right the consequence is we could have the virus re-emerge in this state."

Mr Gollschewski said some professionals were granted exemptions, but most others would be placed in a hotel at their own expense.

He asked people coming into Queensland to "plan ahead, allow extra time, have your border declaration pass ready and be patient".

Victorians must provide proof that they have spent 14 days outside of Victoria prior to entering Queensland.

Proof constitutes date-stamped photos and receipts, Mr Gollschewski said.

Border passes for Queensland must be renewed every seven days.

About 185,000 border passes have been downloaded since Friday.

Since Friday, 115 flights have landed into Queensland and 17 of those flights were from Victoria.

Thirty-three people were refused entry at airports and 63 were directed into mandatory quarantine, while 709 were turned away while driving and 12 more were quarantined.

