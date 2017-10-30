A tourism asset on the foreshores

Jetty4Shores open to the public: THE $9.2 million stages two and four of the Jetty4Shores Project, which has been under construction for around six months, has today opened to the public.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker did the honours with council staff unveiling the foreshores work site.

"This brand new precinct is a real game changer for the whole Coffs Coast region," said Cr Knight.

The Jetty4Shores has an open plaza area with stages for events and shelters built at the northern end of Jetty Beach.

There are wide terraced steps with a pram/wheelchair ramp for direct access to the beach, a board walk along and behind the dunes linking the plaza to the historic jetty and market area.

The amenities block has been extended and upgraded to provide facilities for people with severe disabilities.

"Without the leadership and commitment of previous and current councillors as well as the overwhelming support of the community we would not now be enjoying this fantastic new regional attraction.

Luna Grand will play on the newly opened Jetty4Shores this weekend.

A special free Jetty4Shores Community Festival will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 11am to 2.30pm to mark the opening.

The fair will feature live music from Luna Grand, face painting and kids' entertainment along with food stalls and other activities.