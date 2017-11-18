Long arm of the law catches speeding WRC driver

Frenchman Stephane Lefebvre behind the wheel of his Citroen C3 during the second run through the Pilbara stage on the opening day of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Moments after this he was pulled over on Bucca Rd for speeding.

Frenchman Stephane Lefebvre behind the wheel of his Citroen C3 during the second run through the Pilbara stage on the opening day of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Moments after this he was pulled over on Bucca Rd for speeding. Brad Greenshields

HE might be lacking a little bit of speed in the stages but in between them Stephane Lefebvre has been going too fast.

The French WRC driver was pulled over by police on Friday afternoon after he was detected driving at 100kmh in a 60kmh zone on Bucca Rd.

Travelling west in between the afternoon Pilbara and Eastwood stages, police also allege the driver failed to stay left of the double lines marked on the road.

The 25 year-old was issued infringement notices for excess speed and not keeping left of the dividing line.

This weekend police are urging rally fans to be responsible, stay safe and have fun.

To ensure this happens, a high-visibility police operation, Operation Longridge, is in effect.

Aimed at making sure the security and safety of competitors, spectators and the wider community around Coffs Harbour in maintained, general duties officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command and across the Northern Region, as well as specialist officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Licensing Police, are focussing on road safety as well as anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Holahan is encouraging racegoers to have fun, but not at the expense of anyone else.

"Police will put community safety first and will be out in force around the local area and surrounding towns throughout the event and anyone caught doing the wrong thing will be dealt with accordingly,” Supt Holahan said.