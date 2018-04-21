Long and winding road trip for Suns

ON POINT: Rachael McGinniskin has fast become a vital cog in the Coffs Harbour Suns machine.

YOU might be reading this story in the newspaper but chances are the Coffs Harbour Suns girls aren't.

Coffs Harbour's women's Waratah League team was up before the sun this morning, heading to the airport to catch a 6.30am flight to Sydney as phase one of a travel itinerary that would make the Leyland brothers blush.

The Suns face a daunting road trip this weekend that will see them face Wagga Wagga this evening before meeting Goulburn tomorrow morning.

Once the Suns get off the plane at Sydney Airport, they will jump into a hired mini bus for the drive to Wagga Wagga.

After the game it's back into the mini van headed for a late check-in at Goulburn, where they will finally be able to rest for a few hours before tomorrow's match against the Bears.

Coach Connie Woods admits it's not the ideal preparation.

"That's a huge trip for the girls to be taking on game day,” Woods said.

"We don't usually like to travel on game day but we don't have any other choice this weekend.”

Bonnie Kuchel has been drafted into the team this weekend, a move Woods thinks can only benefit the squad.

"Hopefully a bit of experience will help us with the younger girls in the team,” she said.

The coach believes today's match will be the more difficult of the two and is hopeful the squad of eight players will be fresh enough tomorrow to have enough energy left to face Goulburn.

"We realistically need to win one of the two games,” Woods said.

"If we get two wins I'll be thrilled.

"If we get two losses we'll have to dig deep for the rest of the season to make sure we get into the top four.”

One thing is for certain - when the team lands at Coffs Harbour Airport tomorrow they'll be looking for a well-earned rest.