Lollie the gentle giant

Lollie is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA. Rachel Vercoe

Lollie is a two year old Great Dane cross who loves people and is very respectful of them.

She will often sit and wait patiently for affection from her handlers.

Due to her breed, her new owners need to be aware of her eating requirements, she will need her daily intake separated into two to three smaller meals and given to her on an elevated platform in order to aid her digestion.

Great Danes and other giant breeds are susceptible to digestive diseases and their eating routines should be monitored closely by owners.

Lollie must be walked in a halti only as she is very strong and pulls hard on a lead.

She walks nicely next to her handlers when wearing a halti and is good with children.

Lollie was surrendered to the RSPCA because she was chasing and killing chickens and roosters.

Adoption fee: $320.

ID: 426525.