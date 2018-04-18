Lola the friendly puppy

Lola is pet of the week.

Lola is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe

AT only six months and three weeks old, Lola is ready to settle into life with her forever family.

Lola is a mastiff, mixed breed, border collie who socialises well with other dogs.

She requires a home where she will be exercised daily and given constant training, rules and boundaries.

Lola loves being around people and would make a great family companion.

Adoption price: $370 plus lifetime registration $27.50.

ID: 406894.

To see Lola and other pets available at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au.