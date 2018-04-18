Menu
Lola the friendly puppy

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

AT only six months and three weeks old, Lola is ready to settle into life with her forever family.

Lola is a mastiff, mixed breed, border collie who socialises well with other dogs.

She requires a home where she will be exercised daily and given constant training, rules and boundaries.

Lola loves being around people and would make a great family companion.

Adoption price: $370 plus lifetime registration $27.50.

ID: 406894.

To see Lola and other pets available at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au.

