Lola the friendly puppy
AT only six months and three weeks old, Lola is ready to settle into life with her forever family.
Lola is a mastiff, mixed breed, border collie who socialises well with other dogs.
She requires a home where she will be exercised daily and given constant training, rules and boundaries.
Lola loves being around people and would make a great family companion.
Adoption price: $370 plus lifetime registration $27.50.
ID: 406894.
To see Lola and other pets available at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au.