Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Loki is pet of the week.
Loki is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Loki is ready for a home

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th May 2018 11:30 AM

LOKI is a high-energy staffy who came to the shelter as a stray.

He is two years and 10 months old and requires a home where he will receive daily structured exercise and consistent training and boundaries.

He gets along with other dogs but has shown dominant behaviour on occasions.

Loki is suitable for an active family with older children.

With the required training, Loki has the potential to become a well-balanced dog.

Cost: $320 plus lifetime registration.

Pet ID: 422110

Visit www.adoptapet. com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators have made their way to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking Fatal crash scene at Sandy Beach this morning.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    News Caterers and more will be at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

    Local Partners