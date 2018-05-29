Loki is ready for a home

Loki is pet of the week.

Loki is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe

LOKI is a high-energy staffy who came to the shelter as a stray.

He is two years and 10 months old and requires a home where he will receive daily structured exercise and consistent training and boundaries.

He gets along with other dogs but has shown dominant behaviour on occasions.

Loki is suitable for an active family with older children.

With the required training, Loki has the potential to become a well-balanced dog.

Cost: $320 plus lifetime registration.

Pet ID: 422110

Visit www.adoptapet. com.au.