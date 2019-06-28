Loins and Wolves renew rivalry in memory of a legend

RIVALRY RENEWED: Coffs City United Lions and Woolgoolga Wolves will do battle tomorrow for the Barselaar Shield.

RIVALRY RENEWED: Coffs City United Lions and Woolgoolga Wolves will do battle tomorrow for the Barselaar Shield. ROBERT WATKIN

FOOTBALL: Coffs City United FC and Woolgoola FC are contesting for silverware Saturday afternoon at The Lions Den with plenty of sentimental value.

The Barselaar Shield is in memory of the late Tony Barselaar who coached the Coffs Harbour State League team during the 1980s.

Tony also coached Coffs United teams before moving on to coach at Woolgoolga.

His three sons John, Robbie and Laurie were also involved with the two clubs and Robbie is the present coach of Woolgoogla women's teams.

The women's and men's C.ex Group Premier League teams will play off for the coveted shield with the women kicking off at 1pm and the men to follow at 3pm.

The reserve grade sides will also square off after the premier league teams.

The Barselaar Shield has been a fixture on the calendar for more than 20 years, with players who were coached by Tony still active in the the local football community to this day.

Many of them will make their way down to Maclean St Saturday afternoon in honour of the great man.

"The Barselaar name has a long history with both us and Woopi,” Lions captain Scott Goddard said.

"The club will always share that connection and it's awesome to have Woolgoolga back into first grade after a little hiatus.

"The cup will mean something extra as well because we have just come off a loss to Boambee.”

If the game itself wasn't big enough, Northern NSW Football will also present Coffs City United with a level two accreditation, the highest of any club in the North Coast Football Association.

The accreditation scheme aims to raise the standards and promote best practices at grass-roots clubs.

"Our club is very proud and honoured to receive this recognition,” club president Jodie Wood said.

"I would like to thank all our committee members, coaches, players and parents for all their time and hard work in making our club the best it can be.”