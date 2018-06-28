Logies gift bags: Frozen pizza and Sea World tickets

LET'S be honest, we all love a freebie. And the presenters and nominees at this weekend's Logies are set to receive a big bag full of free swag.

The contents of this year's gift bags have been revealed and it's good news for any celebs who are planning a holiday on the Gold Coast in the next 12 months.

The two "big ticket" items are a night at The Star Hotel Gold Coast with a gift voucher for $250 spending money, and a week-long Super Pass to theme parks including Sea World, Movie World and Wet'n'Wild (apologies to Grant Denyer, who isn't tall enough to ride the rides).

Also in the gift bags are chocolates, plenty of makeup, headphones and a voucher for frozen pizzas which might come in handy for those stars looking to soak up some of the booze in their bodies come Monday morning.

It's a far cry from the gift bag that celebrities took home from the Oscars earlier this year that was stuffed with $130,000 worth of goodies, but then again it's kinda silly to compare the world's most glamorous awards ceremony to Australian TV's night of nights.

Here's a full list of the contents of this year's Logies gift bags:

• The Star Hotel Gold Coast one night accommodation and $250 gift voucher

• Carpe Koko! luxury chocolates: TV Week Logies Sampler

• The Daily Edited personalised luggage tag

• L'occitane Shea Butter hand cream

• Keune Travel sampler including Care Satin Oil Shampoo and conditioner, So Pure Moroccan Argan Oil Light and Design Brilliant Gloss Spray

• Lanterncove pastel candle and diffuser

• A Mecca Max makeup pack including Mecca Max Power Couple Mascara, Mecca Max Transformer Nude Eye Primer and Mecca Max A-Lipster Liquid Lipstick

• Bambloozld Socks

• T Totaler Logies 2018 tea

• Morgan's Men's Grooming pack including Moustache and Beard Cream, Styling Pomade and soap

• Audiofly AF33W Wireless headphones

• A Pack of Artline 200 fineliners and a pack of Artline Supreme Pastel Colouring Pens

• Dr. Oetker Ristorante

• Najo silver bracelet

• Beauty booster complexion perfection supplement and complexion perfection serum

• Allmedic exfoliator skin rejuvenator

• Tonic's eye pillow

• 19 Crimes bottle of wine

• Youth To The People age prevention superfood mask

• BeautyBlender's Blotterazzi and Liner Designer

• Belkin Silver pocket power 5K power bank

• A Village Roadshow Super Pass including seven days unlimited entry to Australia's best theme parks

• TV Week 60 Years of TV Week Logies souvenir edition

The 2018 TV Week Logie Awards will air live on Channel 9 from 7pm on Sunday, July 1