Logging truck roll-over blocks lane of busy CQ highway

A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday. Michael Welburn

A TRUCK carrying logs has rolled and blocked one lane of a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.

Queensland Police Service were alerted to the semi-trailer roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy, around 10km east of Dingo, at 11am.

The driver of the truck is reportedly out of the vehicle and emergency crews are on scene.

A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning. Michael Welburn

A QPS spokeswoman said the east bound lane of the Capricorn Hwy was blocked and police were on scene conducting traffic controls.