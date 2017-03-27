Logging on to help the Coffs Coast's homeless

HELPING OUT: Donna Pike (left, back row) started the Coffs Harbour Homeless and Needy Facebook group, donating goods to the Coffs Coast's less privileged.

FACEBOOK is used for many things these days but one Coffs Coast resident started to use it to help our most needy.

Donna Pike launched the Coffs Harbour Homeless & Needy group, a page where Coffs Coast residents can donate goods.

She said homeless and needy people often could not afford even second hand items of clothing, so decided to launch the group.

"It's a good recycling initiative,” she said.

So far the group has attracted more than 130 members and had plenty of clothes and household goods listed to go to eligible people with concession cards.

Donna said it was an "amazing” response from the public.

A give-away day will be held on Thursday at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on Harbour Dr (opposite Coles) from 12 noon-4pm.

She said the initiative helped save tonnes of usable goods from going into landfill and directly helped those in need around the Coffs Coast.

Donna said she also packed 'homeless bags', a collection of shower and care products, for homeless men, women and children which were also delivered at the Neighbourhood Centre.

For more information, phone Donna on 0428 537 499.