Logging on hold ... for now

A local logging operation has been put on hold.

A local logging operation has been put on hold.

LOGGING of native forests near Bellingen has been put on hold.

The Forestry Corporation has confirmed that fires burning across the region have delayed their plans and that no start date has been set.

"There has been a lot of work done in planning harvesting operations in Roses Creek and Scotchman State Forests, however the fire season has seen a heavy workload for Forestry Corporation staff working with other firefighting agencies in the north coast fires," a Forestry Corporation spokesperson said.

"This has meant no start date has been set for harvesting operations at this time.

"Forestry Corporation will continue to liaise with stakeholders in relation to the planned harvest."

At the same time fires have prompted renewed calls to protect the remaining forests in the region.

NOT GIVING UP:Protesters outside the Forestry Corporation office in Coffs Harbour on July 2.

Protesters have demonstrated outside the Forestry Corporation office in Coffs Harbour, and taken up residence in the forests, calling on NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean to put a halt to the proposed operation.

"All unburnt, unlogged and intact native forests on the Mid North Coast now need to be retained and protected to ensure a future for our wildlife. Any logging of the Kalang Headwaters will take away this important unburnt refuge for our globally significant wildlife," Mark Graham from Friend of Kalang Headwaters said.

The protest has also taken to the trees with an aerial occupation entering its eighth week.

The sophisticated operation consists of a series of solar powered platforms.