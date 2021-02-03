Logging native forests needs to stop

Evidence of over-logging of old growth rain forest in Grange State Forest in 2010.

This letter write from Valla Beach says the ongoing logging of native forests makes no sense:

Destruction happening with active encouragement of National Party

On the Mid-North Coast of NSW logging of native forests is continuing despite the terrible bushfires of a year ago, and the loss of fauna, including Koalas, and flora.

This destruction is happening with the active encouragement of the National Party and in some areas local Councillors.

The National Party website states: ‘What we stand for: We believe the future of regional Australia is critical to the future of our nation. Our priorities are building stronger regional economies . . . and ensuring a sustainable environment.’

If this is true why oppose the Great Koala National Park when a landmark study by the University of Newcastle released this week, reports that the park would deliver a significant lift in jobs and projected additional regional economic output of $1.2 billion over the next 15 years, and $1.7 billion in biodiversity value.

Koalas are becoming rare in NSW.

Their trees are being destroyed for electricity, a process producing more CO2 than burning coal and it takes decades for trees to grow and sequester the carbon again.

Anti-logging protesters rally outside the Forestry Corporation building in Coffs Harbour.

The North East Forest Alliance (NEFA) has recently highlighted the fact that electricity produced from biomass is three times more expensive than solar power.

Worldwide, deforestation is responsible for an estimated 5 billion tons, or 17 per cent, of annual global carbon emissions, not to mention soil erosion and biodiversity loss. We are making a bad situation worse.

Yours

Dr John Bennett, Valla Beach

Editor’s note:

Forestry Corporation has confirmed that resources from some local State Forests are being sold to a bioenergy plant but says it’s only the residue left from harvesting operations - read the full story.