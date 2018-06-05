Alleged drunk rider takes horse to bottle shop

A Logan woman has been charged for DUI riding horse

A Logan woman has confused a drive through with a ride through - taking her horse to the bottle shop while she was allegedly drunk.

Springwood police were called to a tavern on Wembley Road at Logan Central around 11:30pm last night after reports a woman would not leave the premises.

However when officers arrived, they allegedly found the woman riding through the tavern's drive through while heavily intoxicated.

The female was arrested and transported to Logan Central Police Station, where she allegedly blew more than four times the limit - recording a blood alcohol concentration of 0.226 per cent.

The horse

Officers walked the horse back to Logan Central Police Station while the woman was processed before council workers assisted in walking the horse back to a Marsden address.

The 51-year-old woman has been charged with being in charge of a horse while under the influence of liquor.

She is due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26.

Police want to remind the public that drink driving does not just mean a vehicle, it can include a horse.

Turns out you can lead a horse to water but you can't make them drink at the drive through.