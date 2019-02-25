Logan group wins $700k lotto draw

Lucky numbers came up for Logan syndicate whose members walked away with $700,000 in Gold Lotto prize money.

FOURTEEN members of a long-running Logan syndicate will be walking around with winning smiles this morning after their numbers came up in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw, yielding them a winning prize worth over $700,000.

The Logan syndicate's entry was one of the six division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3923, drawn on Saturday.

Each entry won the division one prize of $672,193.57.

In addition to winning division one, the 20-year-old syndicate's marked System 11 entry also won division three 30 times and division four 150 times, bolstering the syndicate's total prize to $709,600.57.

Each member of the syndicate receives a share worth $50,685.76.

The winning syndicate was sold at Logan City News, Shop 66, Logan City Centre, Corner of Kingston Rd and Wembley Rd, Kingston.

Logan City News owner Elena Pan said she was extremely excited to discover her outlet had sold another division one winning entry.

"I was as excited as if I was one of the winners myself," she said.

"This syndicate has been running for more than 20 years and we've been playing the same numbers every week.

"Some of the shares are bought every week by our regular customers, and some of the others are sold to other customers who stop by.

"I'm sure the latter are pleased to have bought this entry this week.

"I'll be celebrating in store by putting posters up and telling everyone that drops by that we've sold a division one winning entry.

"I think all of our customers will be thrilled to hear that we've sold another winner.

"We've sold 13 division one or major prizes in the past. The last was in June last year.

"This will be our 14th big win and I am so proud of your store and our customers. Hopefully, there will be more wins to come!

"Congratulations to our division one syndicate winners! I'd like to thank them for their support for such a long time. We always believed one day this syndicate would win and now it has.

"They've already become good friends so I hope they are happy and enjoy their win with their family."

In 2018, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 194 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3923 on Saturday 23 February 2019 were 37, 13, 19, 21, 25 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 33 and 27.