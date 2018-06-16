Lockyer Valley author wins award at New York book awards

LOCKYER Valley author M.T. Ellis was surprised when her debut novel won a bronze medal at the Independent Publisher Book Awards in New York.

Ms Ellis said winning the award had given her the confidence in her writing.

"I wasn't expecting it at all, especially not for my debut novel to do so well," Ms Ellis said.

"In the back of my mind, I had hoped to win a writing competition one day."

The author spent two and half years working on her award-winning crime thriller Azrael.

Ms Ellis said she based her novel on a nightmare she had about being chased through the bush and being held captive in a old house.

"I set some of the novel in Brisbane and looked around for an area that was close enough for my characters to get to, but still quite rural," she said.

"That would end up being the Lockyer Valley.

"It's kind of creepy that I set some of my novel in the bushland between Toowoomba and Brisbane because I ended up moving there."

Ms Ellis said the trip had been a great opportunity to meet other authors and publishers from around the world.

After winning the award, the author will be working on the follow up to Azrael scheduled to be released later this year.