LOCKED IN: The world’s best are returning to Bonville

CHAMPION'S DELIGHT: Norway's Marianne Skarpnord kisses the trophy after winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort earlier this year.

AFTER great success in 2018 and 2019, the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville will return to The Coffs Coast in 2020.

The event, which is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the ALPG, is set to tee off from February 17-23 with tournament rounds to begin on February 20.

In partnership with Golf NSW and Destination NSW, Bonville Golf Resort will welcome back golf champions from all over the world, competing for their share of the $350,000 prize purse on offer.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord ended a six-year drought to claim the tournament earlier this year.

In memorable scenes the 33-year-old was doused in champagne after sinking her winning putt in front of a large gallery on the 18th hole.

Skarpnord fired a final round of 69 to earn a two-stroke victory, finishing eight-under-par ahead of Australian Hannah Green and Nuria Iturrios of Spain after four rounds.

Proving the quality of talent on display at the Classic, Green would win the Women's PGA Championship just four months later.

She was the first Australian women to win a major since Karrie Webb in 2006.

Hannah Green was one of the star attractions at the Australian Ladies Classic earlier this year.

Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser said he is excited to again be partnering with the NSW Government to bring this event to life.

"Once again, Bonville will play host to a number of the world's best female athletes in a professional competition that is sure to see some very exciting golf. Every year the competition gets better and better," Fraser said.

Organisers are currently in talks with marquee players and announcements will be made in the lead up to the prestigious event on who will be teeing off.

"Our aim is to attract the best of the best to Bonville with a goal of making the Australian Ladies Classic one of the most talked about and attractive events on the tour," executive general manager at Bonville Golf Resort Brad Daymond said.

"We're thrilled to be showcasing Bonville and our beautiful region to the world once again."

Together with the broadcast, a wide range of media channels delivered over $7.8 million in associated media value for the event and the Coffs Coast this year and it's hoped this figure will increase further in 2020.

"The event is now synonymous with real Australiana," Daymond said.

"Set at the foot of the Great Dividing Range, the Australian bush landscape as the stage and players are interacting with kangaroos, koalas and goannas. Those images are being broadcast across the globe."

ON BOARD: Andrew Fraser (centre) with Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuria Iturrios at this year's Australian Ladies Classic.

The Australian Ladies Classic Bonville is quickly becoming a flagship major sporting event for the Coffs Coast and adds to a calendar of events that has seen the region retain in its globally acclaimed International and Events Association World Festival Event City Award for the fifth year in a row.