LOCKED IN: First week fixtures decided in Premier League

THE match-ups for the first week of the C.ex Group Premier League finals have been locked in after the last regular season round was played out in perfect conditions on Sunday.

The goals flowed in three fixtures as the sides primed for a premiership assault used the final game as a tune-up before crunch time arrives.

At Korora the Boambee Bombers collected their 17th win from 18 games as they put four goals past the Northern Storm Thunder in a 4-0 victory.

A win for the Thunder would have pushed them into third on the ladder, but that honour now belongs to the resurgent Woolgoolga Wolves.

Maclean Bobcats also banged in four goals on the weekend to end their season on a high with a 4-1 triumph over Coffs Coast Tigers.

Coffs City United Lions were another side in a rich vein of form in front of goal, netting six times in a five-goal victory against Westlawn Tigers.

Captain Scott Goddard said it's nice to find form after some indifferent results over the last six weeks.

"The difference for us against Westlawn was our clinical finishing; it really takes the pressure off when you take your chances," Goddard said.

"Some of our recent results could have been similar had we taken our chances when they came."

The results set up an interesting first week of finals, with plenty on the line.

The Bombers and Lions will collide in the major semi final with a spot in the grand final at stake.

The Lions will be out for vengeance after losing the corresponding game last year before going out in straight sets.

Meanwhile the Wolves and Thunder will lock horns in the minor semi final, with the losing side done for the year.