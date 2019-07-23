LOCKED IN: Bowman and Boss coming for the Coffs Cup

TOP JOCK: Hugh Bowman will be riding in Coffs Harbour next week.

TOP JOCK: Hugh Bowman will be riding in Coffs Harbour next week.

HORSE RACING: He's had the pleasure of forming the greatest partnership with a thoroughbred of all time and now the mighty Hugh Bowman is coming to Coffs.

The man who guided Winx to her astounding 33 victories in a row has been locked in to saddle up next Thursday in the 2019 Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Bowman's presence is a massive coup for the local racing scene, as the champion hoop has somewhat gone from jockey to celebrity thanks to his association with Winx.

"Hugh's manager has been a longtime supporter of our chairman AJ (Alan Johnson) and he got Hugh up here last year for us so it's great to have him back," Coffs Harbour Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine said.

"People were lined up trying to get him to sign Winx memorabilia last year.

"Kris Lees is bringing up three horses who will be heavier in the weighting so he'll ride those.

"It would be great to see him ride one of the local horses as well."

It's believed Bowman will pilot cup fancy Mr Garcia for Lees in the main event.

Coffs Harbour jockey Jon Grisedale said it will be great to have someone of Bowman's stature on track.

"It will be good to have him here for the local riders, it's pretty exciting," he said.

Another jockey linked to a famous mare will also saddle up in the cup.

Glen Boss, who rode Makybe Diva to her three straight Melborune Cup wins, will participate on Cup Day.

Fellow Sydney jockey Tommy Berry is also going to be in town.

Berry will ride promising gelding Curragh in the Cup, who has local connections and is sure to be well backed at the bookies on track.