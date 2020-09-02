Lock it in Eddie: How to win $1m on Millionaire Hot Seat

More than $1 million is expected to be handed out to Queensland residents when one of Australia’s long running TV shows films in the city soon.

GOLD Coasters get ready to say "lock it in Eddie".

More than $1 million is expected to be given away when Millionaire Hot Seat is being shot in the city for seven weeks, filming 30 episodes.

The Nine Network have confirmed the production move was because of the coronavirus restrictions in Victoria. It will be the first time in 20 years the show has been filmed outside of Melbourne.

Millionaire Hot Seat's long-running host Eddie McGuire, who is in quarantine on the Gold Coast for the next two weeks, says "there's no better place".

"In more than 20 years of making Millionaire, this is the first time we've taken the show out of Melbourne," he said.

"I can't wait to experience the hospitality that Queenslanders are renowned for. And with the AFL bubble based on the Gold Coast, there's no better place to be as we approach the pointy end of the season.

"I'm also looking forward to bringing all the news firsthand from the hub for Footy Classified."

The show, which will be in it's 13th season, will be filmed at The Star Gold Coast.

It will air on TV in October and will only include Queensland contestants. It will bring a much-needed boost to the city's battered economy.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said it was a "rare opportunity" for Queenslanders to win some cash while having the Gold Coast showcased around the country.

"When I got the call, I said immediately 'lock it in Eddie'.

The show will be aired on channel Nine in October.

"We are so blessed here in Queensland and the Gold Coast to be able to welcome TV and film productions as well as sporting teams to our city during this very tough time."

Queenslanders who would like the chance to win $1 million are being urged to head to Nine's Millionaire Hot Seat website and fill out the "apply be a contestant form".

Millionaire Hot Seat is a spin-off of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

The rapid-fire quiz game which began more than a decade ago features six contestants who each have 15 seconds to answer a question.

Originally published as Lock it in Eddie: How to win $1m on the Gold Coast