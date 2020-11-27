LOCK IT IN: Coffs Harbour NRL match details revealed

The Cronulla Sharks will take on the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour nect May. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The Cronulla Sharks will take on the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour nect May. Picture. Phil Hillyard

THE Cronulla Sharks will take on the Gold Coast Titans in an top flight tussle at C.ex Stadium next year.

Details for the region’s first ever NRL Premiership match were confirmed yesterday after the release of the 2021 season draw, with the Sharks taking on the Titans in Round 12 on Sunday, May 30.

The 2pm timeslot will make it the perfect afternoon for league-mad locals and will go some way to encouraging Titans fans to come south, with a brand new stretch of highway making the trip a breeze.

Coffs Harbour league fans will get an opportunity to see Josh Dugan’s mullet up close when they play the Gold Coast Titans at C.ex Stadium next May. Picture. Phil Hillyard

There is no doubt the match is a massive coup for not only Coffs Harbour City Council, who own and maintain C.ex Stadium, but the entire region.

Part of the Super Regional Series, the match is one of the six NRL matches heading to regional NSW announced the Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Wednesday.

The match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

For the full NRL draw visit nrl.com.