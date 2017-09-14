23°
Locations don't come much better than this

Melissa Martin
The Real Estate Property Guide team was on the beachfront at Korora this week.

This four-bedroom quintessential beach house at 11a Shell Cove Lane will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

NSW Real Estate selling agent Grant Larsen said locations don't come much better than this.

"It's absolute beachfront in a sheltered bay, yet still only a few minutes from town and you get sea views from almost every room in the home.”

The character-filled home features four bedrooms, including the ocean-view master with ensuite. There are multiple indoor and outdoor living zones; downstairs is a rumpus room, workshop and double garage, while upstairs is the open plan living zone which flows to the outdoor entertaining deck which Grant said is impressive.

"The ocean-side timber deck spans 50sqm and flows from the indoor living area through stacking sliding doors. The views from here are just spectacular.”

Whether you want to entertain on the deck or walk a few steps onto the sand for a swim, walk, fish or paddle, it's all within reach.

"This home will appeal to someone who enjoys the benefits that a beachside lifestyle has to offer,” Grant said.

