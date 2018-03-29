Location, location, location

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in riverside Nambucca Heads this week.

This spectacular four-bedroom residence at 10 Wellington Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

The Edge selling agent Amy Kebby said the home is simply stunning.

"It's been completely renovated to the highest of standards with stunning news of the river and ocean from almost every room.”

The commanding home is set over three spacious levels with a stunning master retreat on the top floor with immaculate ensuite, his and hers walk-in wardrobes and a sweeping deck to take in the views from the ocean to the river and hinterland.

There are three more bedrooms, a stunning lounge, dining and kitchen zone and front and rear entertaining decks on the second floor and the ideal guest accommodation with bathroom on the ground floor.

The crystal-clear waters of the Nambucca River are just a few steps from the front door and the beach is also a short walk away.

"If you love the ocean or water, this home is perfect for you - surf, swim, stand-up paddle board, fishing, boating all at your door step.

"You also have easy access to cafes, restaurants, tavern and shopping; it's the ultimate coastal lifestyle.”

