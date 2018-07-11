Locals urged to share concerns at crime forum this week

The 30-minute forum will be held prior to the council meeting.

RESIDENTS are being given the opportunity to share their concerns on local crime directly with police at a public meeting on Thursday.

The second of three Community Precinct Safety Consultations to be held this year, members of the public will learn more about criminal trends in Coffs Harbour, and can raise issues.

At the first forum, held back in March, police focused on providing information on crime at Park Beach. This particular forum will focus on crime trends in the Coffs Harbour CBD in a bid to provide practical solutions to reduce community fear and crime in that area.

After a presentation from police, there will be a question and answer session with the public.

Those attending are advised that specific issues related to personal events can't be discussed openly in the forum, instead these can be discussed directly with police.

The 30-minute forum will be held prior to the council meeting at 4.30pm on Thursday, at the Coffs Harbour Council Chambers.