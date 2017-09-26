25°
Locals urged to fill up before the bowser prices rise

Here's the cheapest fuel on offer today across Coffs Harbour service stations.
Matt Deans
by

THE NRMA is urging NSW motorists to fill up now in order to get the best price before the coming long weekend, with prices expected to rise soon.

Over the past seven days, petrol prices in regional NSW rose on average 0.4 cents per litre and 0.5 cents per litre for regular unleaded and diesel.

 

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said motorists should look to fill up now before the October long weekend.

"According to the NRMA App, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive service stations can be up to 35 cents per litre," he said.

"So it's important to do your research and fill up as soon as possible."

According to PetrolSpy.com.au the best prices for E10 today were 123.9 at the Bailey Centre Liberty, 124.3 at the Jetty United and 124.4 at Woolworths.

The cheapest diesel on offer was 128.9 at the Coffs United and 129.9 at the Bailey Centre Liberty.

For unleaded 98, the Coffs United was Woolworths 138.4.

