Locals urged not to be ‘complacent’ about the flu

Coffs Harbour locals are being urged by pharmacists not to be complacent about the influenza virus.

Pharmacists say residents should be prioritising both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine to ensure effective protection against the two separate and different viruses ahead of the flu season.

The flu season in Australia usually runs from June to September, peaking in August, however it had started earlier than June in some years and can occur year-round.

TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour pharmacist Tanya Maloney explained that when scheduling their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, locals need to allow for at least 14 days in between.

“People should not be lulled into a false sense of complacency about the influenza virus,” she said.

“It is highly infectious, and it is important for people to continue getting vaccinated and to plan now so they can be vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19 in a timely manner.

TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour pharmacist Tanya Maloney.

“While we may not know yet how the flu seasons are going to evolve on the back of COVID-19, a flu vaccination remains a critical component in your arsenal against tackling influenza.”



Ms Maloney said high priority and aged care staff are eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from February, while most Australians (over 13 million) will qualify to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination from early May – which will be the TGA approved AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccine.

This vaccine is required to be given in two doses, four to 12 weeks apart.

“It’s important that people remember the health risks of the influenza virus – an incredibly infectious respiratory disease that can leave people unwell for a week or more, and in the worst cases, result in hospitalisation or death.

“When planning and scheduling the timing of their vaccinations, we encourage people to seek advice from their immunisation provider and to discuss their personal health circumstances with their GP or pharmacist prior to receiving their vaccinations.”

While protection against the flu is generally expected to last for the whole flu season, optimal protection against the flu is strongest and most effective three to four months after vaccination.

Locals can contact their pharmacies or GPs to book flu vaccines.