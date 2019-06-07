Locals uncover our first dinosaur herd

GROUNDBREAKING FIND: Fossilised remains of Fostoria dhimbangunmal, preserved in opal, have been found at Lightning Ridge and studied thanks to two men with local links.

GROUNDBREAKING FIND: Fossilised remains of Fostoria dhimbangunmal, preserved in opal, have been found at Lightning Ridge and studied thanks to two men with local links. UNE

A COFFS Coast-based palentologist and a locally-based opal miner this week made international headlines, after the extraordinary find of the remains of Australia's first dinosaur herd in outback NSW.

In the Australian first, the herd of 100 million year-old dinosaurs has been identified, together with a new species and the the world's most complete opalised dinosaur has also be discovered.

The finds were announced in the US-based Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology by a team of Australian scientists led by local man Phil Bell of the University of New England, Armidale.

Dr Bell, who lives at Raleigh, said he was "stunned” by the number of bones found in an underground opal mine.

"There are about 60 opalised bones from one adult dinosaur, including part of the braincase, and bones from at least another three animals.”

The opalised fossils were discovered in 1984 by Urunga-based opal miner Robert Foster 10m underground in an opal field called "the Sheepyard”, but it wasn't until 2015, when they were donated to the Australian Opal Centre by Foster's children, Gregory and Joanne, that scientists began to study them.

Left: This fossil toe bone belonged to a member of Fostoria dhimbangunmal. The fossils were all found in a former opal mine and show glimmers of the brilliantly coloured gemstone.Right: This fossil is part of a vertebra from the back of a Fostoria dinosaur. Similar fossils made of opal are often cut up and lost to the jewellery trade. UNE

The new dinosaur has been named Fostoria dhimbangunmal, in Foster's honour, and the new species has been named dhimbangunmal (pronounced bim-baan goon-mal), meaning "sheep yard” in the local Yawaalaraay Aboriginal language.

Four members of this newly described plant-eater were found together in what may be Australia's first known dinosaur herd.

Parts of four Fostoria skeletons were unearthed, ranging from small juveniles to adults that might have been 5m long, leading palaeontologists to conclude they were part of a small herd.

Jenni Brammall, palaeontologist and special projects officer of the Australian Opal Centre, described Fostoria as the most complete opalised dinosaur skeleton in the world: "Partial skeletons of extinct swimming reptiles have been found at other Australian opal fields but for opalised dinosaurs we generally have only a single bone or tooth or, in rare instances, a few bones. To recover dozens of bones from the one skeleton is a first.”

Bob Foster, who discovered the opalised bones of Fostoria dhimbangunmal in the 1980s, with wife Jenny at the Australian Opal Centre. Jenni Brammal

She said Fostoria was a plant-eating iguanodontian dinosaur closely related to Muttaburrasaurus discovered in 1980. The discovery comes on the back of the discovery of a small plant-eating dinosaur also from Lightning Ridge, Weewarrasaurus pobeni, which was named by Dr Bell and colleagues late last year.

"The rate of discovery is astounding. On average there's at least one new dinosaur discovered around the world every week,” Dr Bell said.