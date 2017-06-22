20°
Locals to take part in 125 year celebrations

Melissa Martin
| 22nd Jun 2017 12:00 PM
CELEBRATING: The Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club is taking part in the sports 125 year spectacular celebrations in Sydney.
CELEBRATING: The Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club is taking part in the sports 125 year spectacular celebrations in Sydney. Contributed

MEMBERS of the Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club has been hard at work preparing to help celebrate 125 years since the inception of the Bjelke-Peterson School of Physical Culture.

BJB is holding a 125-year spectacular in Sydney on Saturday and 30 members of the local club will be there. It follows months of rehearsals and preparations to be among the nearly 2000 girls and women taking part in the showcase at the Qudos Bank Arena.

Physical Culture - or Physie as its affectionately known - is an Australian sport movement best described as a fusion of dance and sport for girls and women, from three to 73.

While not an Olympic sport, it was part of the opening ceremony for the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.

It's a sport that is gaining in popularity; in the last five years the number of clubs has increased by 30% and new clubs have recently sprouted up in London and Bali.

"The reason we think Physie has withstood the test of the time is the supportive and nurturing community and the fact that generations of women can participate and compete together,” Jackie Rawlings, Managing Director of Physical Culture said

"It is not uncommon for grandmothers, mothers, daughters and grand-daughters to be members of the same club and share their involvement.”

