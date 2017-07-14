21°
Locals' stunning photographs to be installed at Jetty

14th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
Shallow Depths by Drew Hopper.
Shallow Depths by Drew Hopper.

COFFS Harbour locals Cassie Law and Drew Hopper have been announced as the winners of the Jetty4Shores Photographic Competition. Their stunning images will be featured on two water stations to be installed as part of the current upgrades.

"Cassie and Drew faced stiff competition as we received 40 entries overall, each one showcasing our beautiful coastal environment to amazing effect,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Denise Knight.

The winning entries, Flight by Cassie Law and Shallow Depths by Drew Hopper, were chosen by a selection panel of seven that included council staff and an independent artist.

The winning images will be incorporated into two new prominent water stations, one in the new plaza area and the other in the market/picnic area.

Flight by Cassie Law.
Flight by Cassie Law.

Drew Hopper is a professional photographer living on the Coffs Coast who specialises in travel, documentary and landscape photography across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Cassie Law is originally from Darwin, but moved to the Coffs Coast with her family at the age of 16. She enjoys photography as a hobby, using social media as an avenue for sharing her images.

"When I first started posting photos online it was only occasionally, but as interest grew and I started taking and posting more photos, my love of this medium has grown more and more, the ability to capture the beauty and magnificence that surrounds us every day is a blessing,” she said.

Public art is a major component of the Jetty4Shores project to revitalise and put the harbour back into the heart of the city.

The different art elements include Gumbaynggirr stories told through design at the entrance of the already established walkway and interpretive signs

along the planned boardwalk.

There will also be designs stencilled into concrete paths in the market/picnic area and also cut into timber panelling at designated picnic areas and the stage in the market area.

Coffs Coast Advocate
