Locals star in Coffs Coast's new tourism campaign

A NEW TV ad campaign that highlights the stunning natural landscapes of the Coffs Coast alongside the attractions of the area as a stylish, growing regional centre was launched last night at the Jetty Memorial Theatre to a packed audience of local tourism operators.

"The new TV commercial 'Naturally Connected' was greeted very enthusiastically by everyone at the Theatre," the council's Section Leader, Industry and Destination Development Fiona Barden said.

Naturally Connected is the latest tourism campaign for the Coffs Coast. Coffscoast.com

"In this campaign, we've built on the previous 'Create Your Paradise' messaging, with the story evolving to show a sophisticated view of our growing regional city, one that has connection at its heart.

"It showcases the ability of the destination to connect with carefree childhood memories 'a nostalgic theme to evoke a sense of wonder and discovery of today's Coffs Coast, its natural beauty and its relaxed, chic lifestyle.

"We want our audience to feel as though they can escape to this special piece of paradise, to refresh their souls and connect with life's simple treasures, nature, family, friendships. We present Coffs Coast 'naturally connected.

Featuring just some of the spectacular locations, destination dining and retail outlets found throughout the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen areas, the TV commercial stars a wide range of local residents and businesses.

It highlights the importance of connections for the Coffs Coast such as:

Landscape connections between the mountains and the sea, a unique location where the Great Dividing Range meets the coast;

People's emotional connections through childhood memories "a place to explore and discover with the special people you love;

Connection for work and play "through NBN for digital connection, and numerous air travel connections to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane;

The connections of population, environment and history between the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen areas; and

Connecting Coffs Coast people through artistic and indigenous cultural experiences.

Aimed primarily at young couples and families living in regional NSW and South East Queensland, as well as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the campaign will be broadcast across both states from May 2019. It will initially also feature in digital and print advertising through Tigerair and Australian Traveller.

"A key aim of the campaign is to encourage local operators to use the Naturally Connected TV ad and council's other promotional material to showcase the Coffs Coast through their own marketing," Ms Barden said.

"At the end of the day, the campaign is all about helping to grow our local tourism industry by working together.

The new TV commercial was produced by Simon Portus from Sawtell company, Headline Productions, and the soundtrack was written especially for the commercial by Dorrigo musician Phebe Starr.