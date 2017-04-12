24°
Locals show Nambucca Heads fishing 'reely' well

Keagan Elder
| 12th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
TIGHT LINES: Andrew Ettingshausen and Jason Didio with a nice Spanish mackerel caught off Nambucce Heads.
TIGHT LINES: Andrew Ettingshausen and Jason Didio with a nice Spanish mackerel caught off Nambucce Heads.

LOCAL fishermen Tony and Jason Didio showed you don't have to travel overseas to haul in monster fish.

The father and son duo took fishing show host Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen out around the shallow reefs off Nambucca Heads to film upcoming shows.



 

Jason said the plan of attack was to target mackerel, tuna and snapper offshore with ET, who had just returned from a Vanuatu trip targeting game fish, before switching to the river for Australian bass.

Hitting the water at, the water was seemingly boiling with fish.

Big Spanish and spotted mackerel smashed live baits and were joined by fast swimming longtail tuna.

ET commented it could be mistaken he was still in the pristine waters off Vanautu with the massive Spanish mackerel he managed to bring onboard the boat.

A change from live bait to soft plastic lures reeled in equally good results, after solid snapper and even a bronze whaler shark could not resist the baitfish imitations.

"(ET) said we had enough footage for four separate shows,” Jason said.

Jason said the fishing around Nambucaa Heads had been good for about three months despite the heavy rain. You just have to keep moving to find the fish.

"The fish are out there, they're just wider,” he said.

Tony said ET was hooked by the fishing on offer off Nambucca Heads and would likely return in two or three months.

Topics:  andrew ettingshausen coffs coast fishing escape with et spanish mackerel

LOCAL fishermen Tony and Jason Didio showed you don't have to travel overseas to haul in monster fish.

