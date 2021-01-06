Locals rush to snag a piece of major jetty development

With construction now in full swing, inquiries have been flooding in from buyers looking to snag a piece of Coffs' newest prime jetty development.

That's according to Raine & Horne licensee Christine Clarke, who has completely pre-sold the first lot of units made available of the multistorey development dubbed Orlando Lane Apartments.

"Once we released the first units there was a real flood of inquiries.

"Daily I still get emails from people saying please put us on the list."

Orlando Lane Apartments is due to be completed by the end of 2021, and will consist of two separate buildings of four and five storeys, with frontages to Orlando St and Mildura St.

The buildings will consist of 13 offices on the first two floors, and 25 apartments split across the higher levels.

Construction on Orlando Lane Apartments is set to be complete by the end of 2021. View from Orlando St.

Local builder James White is the developer behind the project, designed by local architect Frank Scahill.

Ms Clarke said the majority of people who have shown interest in purchasing an apartment are locals, looking to downsize.

She said Mr White offered a total of three sales - known as stage 1 - towards the end of last year, and anticipates to release the next stage in mid-2021.

"James White has done a lot of local developments, particularly in the jetty area," she said.

"Interestingly so far most of the inquiries have been from locals looking to downsize in the near future. There have been some investors, so it's been a bit of a mix."

Ms Clarke said she believed the appeal was undoubtedly the location, with a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments with ocean and hinterland views.

"The apartments are right in the heart of the jetty and they're also on ground level - when you come out of the building, it's a level walk to everything."

The design concept of Orlando Lane Apartments.

The jetty is undergoing a development boom, with a DA approved late last year for a seven-storey mixed-use apartment building just metres down the road.

Local architect firm Casa Koala lodged the plans, earmarked for the corner of Orlando and Collingwood streets.

Casa Koala's Jim Booth recently told The Advocate pre-sales will commence in March-April.

The former Forestry building site on Harbour Dr is also expected to house a mixed-use apartment building however the owner, Gowings, is yet to submit a DA.

Orlando Lane Apartments are being constructed in a prime jetty location.

Meanwhile the State Government is working with a steering committee to finalise a concept plan for the redevelopment of the jetty foreshores.

The government has committed an initial $20m to commence work on the project which will see mixed-use development along Jordan Esplanade, at the Marina Precinct, and north of Marina Dr.