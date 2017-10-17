Locals in oar as Kiwi attempts mammoth crossing

"NO STORMS ever last, row you bastard, row."

This saying is at the front of Grant 'Axe' Rawlinson's 6.8m row boat Simpson's Donkey, the one he hopes to cross the Tasman Sea in.

But inclement weather has delayed the Kiwi's departure.

He said Mother Nature was the one variable out of his hands but he was somewhat confident before taking off for his country of birth this week.

"I'm confident I'm not going to die - definitely," Grant said.

"I'm very confident that I have done everything in my power, and my team's powers, to be as prepared as possible.

"Am I confident I'm going to make it to NZ? Who knows. That's why it's an adventure. If I knew I would get there, I wouldn't be doing this."

Adventurer Grant Rawlinson aims to row Simpson's Donkey from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand. Trevor Veale

Grant said he hoped to leave Coffs Harbour last week but the bad weather meant he spent a few nights docked in the marina.

On top of that, he found a small leak at the weekend but said it was a simple fix.

Rather than heading directly east, Grant will row south before attempting to cross the Tasman Sea.

He hopes to finish the voyage within 50 days but has packed food for 70 days.

Grant's departure from Coffs marked the start of the third leg of his 12,000km human-powered journey from Singapore to New Zealand.

In March, he rowed from Singapore to Darwin. He then left the Northern Territory for Coffs Harbour in May on a bicycle, arriving in June.

Before setting off on the last leg of his adventure, Grant returned to Singapore and trained to become "row fit".