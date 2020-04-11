Locals cop $1000 fines for breaching Covid-19 laws

POLICE have handed out hefty $1,000 on-the-spot fines to people caught breaching Public Health Orders in the Coffs-Clarence district.

On Thursday, around 1pm, officers were called to a home on Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour, following reports of multiple people at the property who do not reside there.

While the officers were at the home, a man who had been issued a ministerial direction the day before arrived at the location with no reasonable excuse to be there.

He was given a $1,000 Penalty Infringement Notice and was given a move on direction.

In a second incident on Friday Coffs-Clarence police officers stopped a man, aged 18, who was walking with two other and holding a case of beer on Cambridge St, South Grafton.

Police will allege the man has been given a previous warning about the Public Health Act and failed to provide a reasonable excuse for being away from home.

He was issued a $1,000 Penalty Infringement Notice.

Since March 17, police have issued 38 Court Attendance Notices and 295 Penalty Infringement Notices for breaches of the Public Health Act across NSW.