Generic NSW police photos. Police Association of NSW.
Locals cop $1000 fines for breaching Covid-19 laws

Jasmine Minhas
11th Apr 2020 7:00 PM
POLICE have handed out hefty $1,000 on-the-spot fines to people caught breaching Public Health Orders in the Coffs-Clarence district.

On Thursday, around 1pm, officers were called to a home on Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour, following reports of multiple people at the property who do not reside there.

While the officers were at the home, a man who had been issued a ministerial direction the day before arrived at the location with no reasonable excuse to be there.

He was given a $1,000 Penalty Infringement Notice and was given a move on direction.

In a second incident on Friday Coffs-Clarence police officers stopped a man, aged 18, who was walking with two other and holding a case of beer on Cambridge St, South Grafton.

Police will allege the man has been given a previous warning about the Public Health Act and failed to provide a reasonable excuse for being away from home.

He was issued a $1,000 Penalty Infringement Notice.

Since March 17, police have issued 38 Court Attendance Notices and 295 Penalty Infringement Notices for breaches of the Public Health Act across NSW.

coffs clarence police district coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 coffs harbour nsw police force public health order
Coffs Coast Advocate

